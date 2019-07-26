Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

