Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $79.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,569. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

