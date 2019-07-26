Constellation (DAG) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $245,642.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.05954879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

