Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 129,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,822 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 120,052 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 676,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

