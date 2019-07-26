ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 22% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $285,461.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010829 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,209,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CPDAX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.