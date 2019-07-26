Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Continental has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

