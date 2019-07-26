Contrasting Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) & Research Frontiers (OTCMKTS:REFR)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Research Frontiers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -2.62, meaning that its stock price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.49 million 56.62 -$2.69 million ($0.09) -32.33

Micro Imaging Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers -182.78% -67.50% -50.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Micro Imaging Technology and Research Frontiers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Frontiers has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Summary

Research Frontiers beats Micro Imaging Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

