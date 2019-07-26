Contrasting Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petmed Express and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $283.42 million 1.14 $37.74 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $107.55 million 0.33 -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Profitability

This table compares Petmed Express and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 11.05% 23.42% 20.19% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -0.81% -5.46% -1.30%

Volatility & Risk

Petmed Express has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petmed Express and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petmed Express currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Petmed Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Petmed Express beats China Jo-Jo Drugstores on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

