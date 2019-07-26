Contrasting Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $54.38 million 4.11 $16.72 million N/A N/A Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.20 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 33.33% 14.59% 1.87% Wellesley Bancorp 15.44% 9.12% 0.68%

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Timberland Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Wellesley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

