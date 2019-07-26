Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $237,310,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,394 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3,279.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 963,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after purchasing an additional 597,213 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

