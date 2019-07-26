Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.65. 29,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 242,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

