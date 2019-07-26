Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 268.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,721. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

