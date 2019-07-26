County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Acquires $21,485.15 in Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,205 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $21,485.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jacob Eisen bought 1,275 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $22,873.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. County Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

