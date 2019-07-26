Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,317. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -216.54 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $26,444.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,026 shares of company stock worth $48,932,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.