Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 123.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.77. 73,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

