Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

