Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NVDA traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.81. 342,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,734,271. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

