Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 56.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 29,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after buying an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $101,062,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 684,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shopify by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after buying an additional 219,284 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $336.18. 40,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,265. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $340.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -551.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.