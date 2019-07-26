Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 175,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in United Technologies by 1,058.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 51,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in United Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 151,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.39. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

