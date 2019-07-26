Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.14 ($60.63).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €42.85 ($49.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.70. Covestro has a 12-month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 12-month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

