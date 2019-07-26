Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. Creative Realities shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 11,930 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

About Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.