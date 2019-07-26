Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €19.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €19.00 ($22.09) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.07 ($22.17).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €17.45 ($20.29) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.40.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

