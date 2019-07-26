Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.40 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays raised WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EVRAZ from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.56 ($6.47).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

