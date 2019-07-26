Credit Suisse Group Trims International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Target Price to GBX 713

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 713 ($9.32) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 649.46 ($8.49).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 440.10 ($5.75) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

