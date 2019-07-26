Critical Contrast: SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Diodes (OTCMKTS:DIOD)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diodes and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 2 1 0 2.33 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 9.44% 13.69% 8.77% SUMCO CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.21 billion 1.80 $104.02 million $2.38 18.11 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.32 billion 1.77 $240.45 million N/A N/A

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes.

Dividends

SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Diodes does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Diodes has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats SUMCO CORP/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

