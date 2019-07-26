Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $13,034.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,827.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.34 or 0.03230339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00793446 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,697,570 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

