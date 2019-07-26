CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). CryoPort posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Svb Leerink reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

CYRX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 354,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,882. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $611.26 million, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CryoPort by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

