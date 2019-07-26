Crystal Clear Market Cap Tops $17,554.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $17,554.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00294706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.01643357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

