CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.40 Million

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report $236.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.00 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $213.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $951.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $986.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $974.00 million, with estimates ranging from $943.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

