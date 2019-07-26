Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Up 8.2%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 102,106 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 88,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 3,233.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock bought 16,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $132,624.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 21,315 shares of company stock valued at $163,322 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

