Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,441,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after buying an additional 2,864,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after buying an additional 2,258,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

