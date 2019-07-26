Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 113,950 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 113,950 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

