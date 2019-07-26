Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 18,840 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Prologis stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

