Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 210.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 167.07%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.