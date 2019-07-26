Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.62. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,317 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cushing Energy Income Cf stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cushing Energy Income Cf were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

