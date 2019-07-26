Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 10.13%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

CUBI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,820. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $642.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 245,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

