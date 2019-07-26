Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 248,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

