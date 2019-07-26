Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.88. 6,468,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CY. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,041.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,052 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,797,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,609,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 53,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

