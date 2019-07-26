Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.22

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 303.70% and a negative return on equity of 269.27%. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,690. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.