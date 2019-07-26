Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Shares of DRI traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,143. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.94. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,465. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

