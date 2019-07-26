Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3456-4.3792 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.39. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $166.07.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

