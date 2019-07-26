Davita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 1,036,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,750. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Davita will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.