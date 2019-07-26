Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $121.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.84 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $117.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $520.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.70 million to $523.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.86 million, with estimates ranging from $515.30 million to $545.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 7,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,353. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 768,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 925.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

