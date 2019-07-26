Delphi Private Advisors LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Delphi Private Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index makes up about 18.5% of Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delphi Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 6,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

