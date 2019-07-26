Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $2.97 million and $83,879.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00295318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.01658169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,312,212 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

