Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,594. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Delta Apparel news, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 516,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $53,157.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 512,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $239,023 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

