Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $46.16 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and Binance. Dent has a market cap of $46.16 million and $602,596.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00294094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.01626391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,845,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinBene, IDEX, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitForex, Binance and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

