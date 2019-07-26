DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 992,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,629. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

In other news, Director Betsy D. Holden bought 2,720 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $150,443.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,179.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

