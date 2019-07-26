Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €231.00 ($268.60) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €13.39 ($15.57) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.70. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

