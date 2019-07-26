Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €145.94 ($169.70).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €187.80 ($218.37) on Monday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €182.01.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

